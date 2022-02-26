First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 15th

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. has raised its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Financial Bancorp. has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC opened at $25.04 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About First Financial Bancorp. (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.