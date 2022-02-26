HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get HireQuest alerts:

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on HireQuest in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

About HireQuest (Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.