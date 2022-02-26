HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.
HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.82.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on HireQuest in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.
About HireQuest (Get Rating)
HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.
