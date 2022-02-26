Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $32.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

GPI opened at $184.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.97. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $143.00 and a 52-week high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,576 shares of company stock worth $4,407,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

