Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

NYSE:ESI opened at $24.75 on Friday. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 80.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 164,592 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

