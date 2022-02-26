Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Lowered to $38.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 5.7% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 3.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,354,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 5.6% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 28.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

