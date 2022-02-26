Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $40.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, lowered their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

EVBG opened at $30.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.27. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

