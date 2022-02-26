Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT Raised to $205.00 at Tigress Financial

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $111.83 on Friday. Garmin has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.31 and a 200-day moving average of $145.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Garmin by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,795,761,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $1,786,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

