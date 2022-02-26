Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

