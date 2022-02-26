Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BBWI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.28.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $4,829,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $2,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

