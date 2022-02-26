Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Enerplus has raised its dividend by 31.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

NYSE ERF opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enerplus by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,203,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 276,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enerplus by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enerplus by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Enerplus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

