National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,640 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

