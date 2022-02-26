Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in STERIS were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after purchasing an additional 134,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in STERIS by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,602,000 after acquiring an additional 137,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in STERIS by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 904,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,635,000 after purchasing an additional 377,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $237.32 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.08 and a 200-day moving average of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

