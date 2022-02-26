National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 288,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OHI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.