Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pool were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pool by 11.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 245.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $449.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.77 and a 200 day moving average of $498.35. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $313.92 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.