Tnf LLC Invests $1.11 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Tnf LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $151.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.48. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

