6,875 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Acquired by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $62.48 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28.

