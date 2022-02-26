PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.90

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 9093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

