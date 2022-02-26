iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.41

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.41 and last traded at $71.92, with a volume of 334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after buying an additional 234,207 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,115,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,510,000 after buying an additional 44,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,654,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

