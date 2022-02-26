iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.01

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.01 and last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 3382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.41.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.52.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 108.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,621,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIA)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

