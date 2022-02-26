SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. SpartanNash updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

SPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

