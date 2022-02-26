Brokerages Set Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Target Price at $20.63

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

