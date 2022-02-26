Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MRVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,326,000 after buying an additional 2,459,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after buying an additional 1,420,288 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after buying an additional 1,414,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,130,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.