Hydro One Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hydro One stock opened at C$31.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.67.

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.54.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

