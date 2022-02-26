WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

WesBanco has increased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.90 on Friday. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,884,000 after acquiring an additional 176,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

