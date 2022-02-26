Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives $45.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of KARO opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $701.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. Analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in Karooooo by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Karooooo in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,156,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 150.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

