Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaltura updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kaltura by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kaltura by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaltura by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 57,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kaltura by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 93,561 shares in the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

