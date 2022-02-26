National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,475 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,014.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,003,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,328,000 after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,308 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $142,916,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 223.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,053,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after buying an additional 1,418,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $93.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10.

