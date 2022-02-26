National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 420.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 39.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 87,733 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 621,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

CDE opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

