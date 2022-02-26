Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 29,710 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,031,000 after buying an additional 52,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

SAVA opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $146.16.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

