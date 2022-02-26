ACNB Co. (ACNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 15th

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

ACNB has raised its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. ACNB has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.08.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Frank Elsner III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $32,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,253 shares of company stock worth $40,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACNB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 79.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

