National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating for Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TMQ. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.63.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.24. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.49.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

