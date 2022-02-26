iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.49

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 15404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

