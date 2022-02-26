Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 15th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Ramaco Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.21. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 121,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2,854.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 146,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 157,127.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 97,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 58,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

