Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FIX opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

