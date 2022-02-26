Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.
In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock valued at $122,299,586. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.
About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.