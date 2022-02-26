Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock valued at $122,299,586. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

