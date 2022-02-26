Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Cowen

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.61.

AERI stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

