California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in California Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

