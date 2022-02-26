Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Wedbush

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.48.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.69. Etsy has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total transaction of $7,747,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

