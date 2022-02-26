Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wedbush

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTCH. China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.07.

Farfetch stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a net margin of 64.79%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

