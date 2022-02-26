Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after acquiring an additional 858,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,010 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,321,000 after purchasing an additional 386,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after purchasing an additional 359,961 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

