SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target Cut to €7.30 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.10 ($9.20) to €7.30 ($8.30) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SES from €10.00 ($11.36) to €9.50 ($10.80) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.36.

Get SES alerts:

SGBAF opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SES has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.