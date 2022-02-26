Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Busey were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Busey by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BUSE. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

