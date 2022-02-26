Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 31,488 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,488 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.