Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after buying an additional 822,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,611,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after buying an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,636,000 after buying an additional 220,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

