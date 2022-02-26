Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 186,985 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,985 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 61.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,922,000 after buying an additional 449,997 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

