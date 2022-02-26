Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,229,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 231,446 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $20,893,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

