Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.01

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 133502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.