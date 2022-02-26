Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$93.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$93.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSPD. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of -16.46. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$28.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$165.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

