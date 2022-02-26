Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

NYSE TEN opened at $19.31 on Friday. Tenneco has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several brokerages have commented on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,712,000 after buying an additional 254,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tenneco by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 53,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 158,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tenneco by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after buying an additional 144,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Tenneco by 326.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 181,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

