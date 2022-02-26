Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.23 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Vipshop updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIPS shares. CLSA reduced their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vipshop by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

